OAKDALE — Saddle up Saturday, July 30, for a fun-filled, six-hour trail ride sponsored by the Antelope County Historical Society in cooperation with the Antelope County Ag Society.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. 2 miles east of Oakdale north on 529th Avenue. Organizers Rick Schuchardt of Elgin, Dewey Teel of Neligh and Donna Hanson of Oakdale said the trail route is designed to show the diversity of Antelope County’s scenery and highlight history of the Oakdale and Cedar Creek areas.
Water for horses will be provided. Riders need to bring their own lunches and drinking water. No stud horses or dogs will be allowed on the trail.
There is no charge for participants. Free-will contributions will be accepted to support the Antelope County Museum. Riders will receive free admission tickets to the Antelope County Museum during the Antelope County Fair on Tuesday through Monday, Aug. 2-8, in Neligh.
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Schuchardt at 703-474-9940, Teel at 402-929-0373 or Hanson at 402-370-0915.