The Madison County Republicans have issued a press release listing endorsement for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
“The Madison County Republicans believe supporting individuals for public office both in partisan and nonpartisan races is essential to preserving the government that represents and protects its citizens. We believe that elected officials should be held accountable for their actions and that the best government is achieved when the electorate is well informed and actively participates in the voting process,” according to the release.
“In partisan races it’s easy to identify the Republican candidates that hold to conservative values, but we also want to help make people aware in nonpartisan races of these Republican candidates.
“The Madison County Republican Party reaffirms the role of education in development of effective and responsible citizens. We believe that decisions regarding the education of children properly belong to parents and guardians. We reaffirm our belief that control of all aspects of public education should rest with local school boards, not state or federal agencies or any other outside influences,” according to the release.
“We believe that each student should be provided with the opportunity for an excellent education.”
The release states that Republicans support getting “back to the basics” of education and better preparing students to do what it is they are seeking a career in.
“We encourage patriotism, respect for the American flag and understanding of our nation’s ideals, which make our form of government the best in the world.
“We believe the family to be our country’s basic institution and as such should be encouraged to take a larger, not smaller, role in education.
“We support the right of parents to personally observe all classroom instruction and activities.
“We oppose the instruction of the 1619 Project and critical race theory in our education system.
“After considering what our Republican Party stands for, it is our belief that only Republicans can stand by the principles that we adhere to, therefore the Madison County Republican Party endorses in the Norfolk School Board race: Cindy Booth, Teri Bauer and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon,” according to the release.
“It’s our hope that fellow Republicans will join with us in seeing the conservative ideals we stand for implemented in the Norfolk School District.”
The Madison County Republican Party also endorsed Matt Neujahr in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (NRD) Subdistrict 3 race.
“As a conservative candidate, he is a fiscal conservative that stands against over-burdensome regulation but supports more market-based incentives in keeping our water resources safe and used efficiently,” according to the release.
The Madison County GOP also encourages everyone to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.