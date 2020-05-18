Several area nonprofit organizations recently received a helping hand in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
In partnership with Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund raised $28,000 and distributed the funds to seven 501(3)(c) organizations in Norfolk to help satisfy the needs of these nonprofits during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We knew that the coronavirus was certainly going to cause an issue for our community, and we knew that many of our people were going to find themselves in need," the Rev. Lee Weander said. "I just started thinking: 'How can we help these organizations that will probably be inundated with people?' We committed a portion of our Easter Day offerings to seven different organizations."
Initially, Weander and Our Savior Lutheran Church had planned their Easter celebration at the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot, where donations raised during the celebration would be distributed to area nonprofits.
Weather forced the cancellation of the parking lot celebration, but church members were still encouraged to donate to a COVID-19 relief fund started by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund.
"Pastor Lee did an amazing job on social media — making different videos and talking to the community," said Callan Collins, coordinator of the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund (NACFF). "He was definitely a driving force behind all of it."
The NACFF and Weander discussed which organizations would be most suitable to donate to, and Collins said two of the requirements of the NACFF were to find organizations that are 501 (3)(c) nonprofits and provide COVID-19 relief.
Each of the following organizations received a $4,000 grant to use for COVID-19 relief efforts:
— Norfolk Rescue Mission
— Project Homeless Connect
— Bright Horizons
— Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership
— Salvation Army
— Orphan Grain Train
— Good Neighbors
"We knew that some of the first shortages people would experience would be food shortages, so we wanted to help places like the Salvation Army and Orphan Grain Train, who would provide with emergency food help," Weander said. "There's also concern about the possibility of domestic violence because of stress people are dealing with, and we wanted to help out those organizations, along with those who provide rent assistance."
Tracy Buettner, a member of the NACFF advisory committee, said each of the organizations receiving the funds has been extremely grateful for the grants, and many of them have been communicating with the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund about how they are using the funds.
Linda Olson, executive director at Bright Horizons, said food pantry shelves have been bare as of late, and the grant money has been used to restock shelves for both clients living in shelter and for clients needing assistance with food supply due to loss of hours or loss of employment altogether.
Weander and Buettner distributed the grants to each of the organizations earlier this month.
"We've been around to help generally, but it's nice to step in quickly when it's necessary, so it's been really rewarding," Buettner said. "It's really refreshing to see funds become available for good causes. We're very grateful for everyone that donated, and we still have the COVID-19 relief fund available to fulfill the needs of the community."
Collins said the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund will remain active in fundraising for COVID-19 relief, as all funds compiled from the May 19 Big Give event will be directed toward providing support to local nonprofits who aim to combat the virus.
Our Savior Lutheran also continues to assist those affected by the virus, and the efforts shown by the community, according to Weander, have been eye-opening.
"It's one thing to talk about being the church, not just talk about loving people, helping people or encouraging people, but to actually do it," Weander said. "To see the church members and the community step up and help out in that way was very rewarding."