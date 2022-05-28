CORE Development Inc. started from a conversation in a coffee shop in Ewing.
From that humble beginning in 1990, six towns banded together to form CORE, which is an acronym of four of those original six: Clearwater, Orchard, Royal and Ewing, with Page and Inman rounding out the six. CORE now serves 11 communities within Holt and Antelope counties. The five additional towns are Brunswick, Chambers, Elgin, Neligh and Oakdale.
Long before it became an incorporated organization, CORE strove to take several small towns and give them the power to effect positive changes in their communities much like cities can do with their size. The group founders saw strength in numbers.
The five missions of betterment that CORE Development Inc. focuses on are recreation, housing, business development and retention, rural health, and tourism. The first project undertaken by the organization was to spearhead and assist with the building of a golf course near Ewing. Summerland Golf Course opened in 1992.
Since then, for the past 30 years, CORE’s focus primarily has been on improving the quality of housing for low-income people.
Dennis Sanne, a lifelong citizen of Clearwater, has been a board member since 1993 when he was approached by the organization and asked to serve as chairman of the housing committee. Since 1995, Sanne has served as president of the board.
In addition to Sanne, other board members are Kurt Knapp, vice president; Dave Timm, treasurer; Greg Thramer, secretary; Rod Schlecht, Mike Tabbert, Mike Mahood, Vicki Doty, Debra Fisher, Nikki Hahn, Angie Robertson, Denny Hughes, Myron Hergert, Dick Haskin, James Ramold, Dennis VanEvery, Don Linquist, and Anna Stamp. They are nominated by their communities and then elected by the current board members.
To help low-income people with housing, CORE offers two forms of assistance. They can help home buyers with up to 25% of a down payment, and they can offer up to $25,000 for owner-occupied rehab assistance on a house.
To do this, CORE receives grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in Lincoln, and they use those grants to offer low-interest loans to low-income homeowners. The highest bracket is a full payback on a 20-year loan at 3% interest, Sanne said.
In March, the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund gave CORE Development, Inc. an award for the work it has done on owner-occupied rehab. According to a press release concerning the award, “CORE Development, Inc. leveraged a 2017 NAHTF award of $240,660 to rehabilitate below-standard housing and demolish unsafe structures in Holt and Antelope counties.
The completed projects served nine income-eligible homeowners who were unable to afford the cost of significant but much-needed home repairs.”
CORE has received a 2021 housing grant in excess of $300,000 to continue this work, and the group is currently taking and processing applications for those funds.
Interested parties can contact Sanne. His address and phone number are on the website of coredevelopmentinc.org.
“I’m excited about the down payment portion we offer because when you have owners instead of renters, people are more likely to do upkeep on their homes,” Sanne said. “When you talk small towns, there are a lot of elderly and low-income people, and then the housing stock tends to deteriorate, so with CORE Development people have another avenue to go to for finances to fix their houses up.”
He said that he’s proud of the work the group has done to help low-income people over the past three decades.
“We’ve received letters of appreciation from applicants who’ve been in our program who have shown a lot of joy,” he said.
Sanne said he hopes that CORE will continue helping low-to-moderate income people with their housing for many years to come.