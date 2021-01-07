Local organization feeding the hungry

People who have been affected by the pandemic are receiving fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and other groceries from a local organization that has a long history of helping others.
Since early last summer, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NNCAP) has been distributing around 500 boxes of fresh food once a week to area citizens. The distribution takes place on Tuesday morning at the organization’s Norfolk location at 1405 Riverside Blvd.
The project is due in part to support from the Foodbank of the Heartland, which is located in Omaha, and Farmers to Families Food Boxes, said Peggy Mlady, who is based in NNCAP’s home office in Pender.
Cash-Wa Distributing delivers the boxes, she said.
The program started last spring in response to pandemic, Mlady said. The kind of food included in the box varies from week to week, she said, but fruits, vegetables and milk are normal fare. Sometimes, protein also is included.
It’s available to everyone.
“There are no income guidelines,” Mlady said. “People just have to have a need.”
Since its inception, the program has been wildly popular with 500 boxes being distributed in around an hour, Mlady said. Response has caused a line of cars to develop on Riverside Boulevard on distribution day. For that reason, the Norfolk Police Division helps manage the crowd, she said.
As of now, the plan is to continue the food distribution through February, Mlady said, but that could change.
Distributing food is just one of NENCAP’s programs. The organization — formerly Goldenrod Hills Community Action Agency — has food pantries at each of its offices in Norfolk, Pender, South Sioux City and Creighton. It also provides a variety of services for children and families, including Head Start classes and immunizations for children, home weatherization, rent and utility payment assistance and much more.