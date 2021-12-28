A local nonprofit, For the Girls, recently extended grants for its cause toward fighting breast cancer in Northeast Nebraska.
Recently, For the Girls hosted a fundraiser at Norfolk Country Club. The funds raised from the event have been dispersed by the nonprofit’s board to various projects and breast cancer research needs.
Eighty percent of the funds raised by For the Girls is dedicated toward fighting breast cancer in Northeast Nebraska. The other 20% went toward another nonprofit called Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York City. In total, Breast Cancer Research Foundation acquired $25,000 from For the Girls.
For the Girls also has donated to hospitals and organizations in Norfolk. One of those businesses, Faith Regional Health Services, received more than $80,000 from For the Girls. The money donated to Faith Regional Health Services was a series of grants appointed to specific needs for fighting breast cancer.
Some of the money was dedicated to recovery supplies — such as the $6,400 that went toward post-operative bras and the $4,125 for wigs, caps and scarves. While the bulk of the $80,000 was invested in equipment for treating cancer, $19,500 was reserved for an upgraded SOZO machine, which manages and monitors a person’s fluid status and body composition. The largest amount given from the series of grants was $50,000 for a new Acuson Sequoia Ultrasound machine.
Deb Stinson, the For the Girls board president, said the nonprofit is focused on serving people in Northeast Nebraska. That way, cancer patients have the same opportunity as people in larger areas.
“It’s nice to have it close, especially for cancer treatments, instead of having to drive to Omaha every day when you could just be in Norfolk,” Stinson said.
While For the Girls has mainly served the Norfolk area in the past, the board has discussed expanding its area of coverage even farther in Northeast Nebraska, according to Stinson.
One way the board members have started this process was by approving a grant from Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
The For the Girls board encourages hospitals and local organizations to apply for the grants, then the board decides where the money goes.
“We’ve been lucky so far that we have been able to grant most of the requests this year,” Stinson said.
Other grants that were awarded this year were $13,000 for Fountain Point Surgical Center and $900 for Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point.
According to Stinson, For the Girls has been active for 10 years and, as of 2020, it has raised more than $1 million for its cause.
The next fundraiser for For the Girls is set to happen next February.