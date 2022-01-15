A local March for Life will take place again this year.
For the second consecutive year, Northeast Nebraskans will have an opportunity to march in Norfolk in support of life at all stages on Friday, Jan. 21, the same day the national March for Life takes place in Washington, D.C.
Lynnette Otero, director of teen ministries at Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, said she is excited for the event after last year’s local march exceeded her expectations.
“We had about 500 people (participate),” she said of the 2021 march in Norfolk. “We had three buses from surrounding schools along with community members.”
Otero said she anticipates this year will be even bigger because more area schools and more residents from other area communities have expressed their intention to participate. Among them are residents from Battle Creek and Pierce, as well as students from Lindsay Holy Family and Lutheran High Northeast.
Before the pandemic, the Archdiocese of Omaha regularly sent several busloads of people from member churches to Washington to participate in the national march, which coincides with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to legalize abortion.
Three busloads were set to make the trip this year, but Otero said the archdiocese decided to cancel because of COVID and strict mandates in place in Washington.
“We have a lot of sad kids,” Otero said of the students from the area parishes who were planning to attend. But they will now take part in the local march, which was set to take place anyway to accommodate those who would not have been able to make the trip.
Otero said the theme for this year’s march is “Equality Begins in the Womb,” which fits with the message that all life has value.
As a former supporter of the pro-choice side of the debate over abortion, Otero said her view on the issue shifted after seeing other women her age suffer after making the decision to have an abortion.
“I went to college in the ’80s, and that was at the height of the abortion movement. ... I saw the misconceptions people had. I saw the damage it did to women. We were told in my day that it was a clump of cells. I believed that, as did all of the other women that I was becoming an adult with,” Otero said. “But I also saw women become so different after they made that choice. I saw the road they went down, and that bothered me, especially as ultrasounds got more vivid and science was more easily accessible.”
Now, Otero — a mother of five, three of whom are adopted — wants women to know about the resources that are out there for those who are experiencing an unwanted pregnancy. Too often, Otero said, women in that situation make life-altering decisions about their pregnancy without having a chance to learn about the resources available for both those who opt to keep their child and those who choose adoption as the best option.
“I don’t know how to get that message out before they make that choice, but this is why we’re doing this — because there are a lot of people who love life,” she said. “I will help them find resources. So will Birthright, so will so many other people who are marching along with me.”
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, departing from the Norfolk Catholic High School gymnasium. From there, the group will cross Norfolk Avenue and walk down the sidewalk on the north side of the street to 13th Street, then turn north to Prospect Avenue and west to 18th Street. From there, they will return to Norfolk Avenue to head back to the school.
Otero said last year the march took a little more than an hour. Those who aren’t able to walk are invited to show their solidarity from their vehicle, she said.
The event will take place regardless of the weather unless school is canceled, so Otero recommended those who want to participate wear comfortable walking shoes and wear weather-appropriate clothing. All who support life are welcome to participate, she said.
“The pro-life movement is not just a Catholic issue,” Otero said. “When I went to the March for Life (in Washington), I marched right next to atheists — Atheists for Life. It’s really a human rights issue. Everyone is welcome.”
Otero said she prays those who see the march understand the message is that the life of a baby and the life of a mother — life at all stages and conditions — is valuable.
“A mother’s life has just as much value as a baby’s life,” she said. “If we could just let them know somehow ... yes, you are valuable and we do care, and we want to help you.”