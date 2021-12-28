A Norfolk man was taken into custody Monday morning on suspicion of violating court-ordered protection conditions.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 7 a.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to the 2400 block of Dover Drive for a report of a possible protection order violation. Officers had contact with the protected party, who said that 31-year-old Jose Arias Quiroz of Norfolk was just at her residence. Arias Quiroz reportedly left after the woman contacted police.

Officers verified that the protection order was in effect and that the order barred Arias Quiroz from being at the residence, Bauer said. Officers searched the area, but they were initially unable to locate Arias Quiroz.

Later in the morning, officers located Arias Quiroz in the 100 block of Miller Avenue. He was questioned about the incident and then arrested on suspicion of violating the protection order.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Accident east of Norfolk being investigated

Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue just outside of Norfolk, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Courthouse closed Dec. 31

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday, so any business to be dated in 2021 will have to be in the treasurer’s office by Thursday, Dec. 30.

Partial road closure Tuesday

The Norfolk Public Works Division will be repairing a water main on 13th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 28. Motorists can expect the outside southbound lane in front of Wendy’s to be closed.