It is not uncommon to find Norfolk Public Library’s children’s librarian Karen Drevo shelving books. What is unusual is finding a reference to Drevo within the pages of the books themselves.
Drevo recounts her family’s heartbreaking experience with the 1918 flu in “The Deadliest Diseases Then and Now” by author Deborah Hopkinson.
Drevo is a longtime employee of the Norfolk Public Library. She is also a Humanities Nebraska Speaker Bureau presenter, portraying her great-great-grandmother Maria as she describes life as a prairie pioneer and homesteader in Otoe County in 1867.
Hopkinson is an award-winning author of more than 40 books whose popular nonfiction works include “The Deadliest” series. Created for juvenile readers, “The Deadliest” is a series of action-packed nonfiction titles about disasters throughout history. This edition focuses on historical pandemics, presenting scientific facts and historical chronicles.
So how did Drevo, and the story of her grandparents’ young family living in Otoe County in 1918, end up in the book?
Years ago, Hopkinson was a guest speaker at the Norfolk Public Library’s annual Literature Festival. She first heard Drevo’s family story at that time, and it has stuck with her ever since.
When the topic of the deadliest flu outbreak in history was broached in Hopkinson’s book, Drevo’s story needed to be shared. Personal stories like Drevo’s make the concepts relatable and help connect young readers to the past, and the tragic story of her grandmother Mary Ethel Rodaway Wyatt and her cousin Florence Stutt Crandell serves as the book’s introduction to the 1918 flu pandemic.
“The Deadliest Disease Then and Now” is published by Scholastic Focus and can be found in the juvenile nonfiction section of the library.
Now in its 27th year, the Literature Festival connects nationally recognized writers with local readers. This year, three Golden Sower-nominated authors will lead discussions at the Literature Festival on Sunday, July 30. The festival, organized by Drevo, is a fun-filled day for youths and adult literary fans. Tickets are available for purchase from the library’s website at norfolkne.gov/library.