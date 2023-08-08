The Norfolk Police Division will participate in the 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization.
"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" goes into effect across the country from Wednesday, Aug. 16, to Monday, Sept. 4.
One of the deadliest and most often-committed — yet preventable — of crimes, impaired driving has become a serious safety epidemic in the United States.
The impaired driving national enforcement mobilization focuses on law enforcement and its goal to stop drunk drivers. This campaign highlights a constant police presence searching for drunk drivers as a way of deterring people from drinking and driving.