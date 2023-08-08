The Norfolk Police Division will participate in the 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization.

"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" goes into effect across the country from Wednesday, Aug. 16, to Monday, Sept. 4.

One of the deadliest and most often-committed — yet preventable — of crimes, impaired driving has become a serious safety epidemic in the United States.

The impaired driving national enforcement mobilization focuses on law enforcement and its goal to stop drunk drivers. This campaign highlights a constant police presence searching for drunk drivers as a way of deterring people from drinking and driving.

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night for its regularly scheduled session. All board members were present with the exception of councilman Andrew McCarthy, in addition to a dozen residents and nine city staff members for the meeting, which lasted 21-w hours. A recap of the meeting is below.

North Victory Road closing for road work

As Asphalt overlay and concrete repair work continues, North Victory Road will be closed north of Benjamin Avenue continuing north half of a mile. This section of roadway will be closed starting Wednesday, Aug. 9.