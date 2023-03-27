Norfolkans who are watching the current season of “American Idol” may have seen a familiar face on Sunday night’s episode. Local resident Cameron Osterloh, who goes by Cam Amen when performing, appeared in front of the show’s judges and delivered a performance of “Hallelujah,” by Leonard Cohen.

Osterloh, who wowed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his performance, earned a platinum ticket, which guarantees him a spot in Hollywood. The judges reportedly have called Osterloh one of the best “soul music” contestants they have seen.

Osterloh, who is originally from Indiana, lives in Norfolk with girlfriend Erica Amen. His “Idol” journey began with him being chosen out of 100,000 hopefuls who originally tried out for a chance to compete. Now, he performs with Omaha based performance group Downtown Collective.

