A Norfolk High School student has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Noah Janke, a senior at Norfolk High School, received the news that he was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist last month. However, Janke and his parents, Anna and Daniel, said it wasn’t a surprise to learn about this rare achievement.
“He does well on tests, and he's very self-motivated. So this is coming from him, not from us,” Anna Janke said.
To qualify as a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship, high school students must take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Qualifying Test and receive a high score.
Janke said he scored 1460 out of 1520 on the PSAT/NMQT, a 219 index score for the National Merit Scholarship Program. Each state has a “cutoff” index score for qualifying for the program and Nebraska’s was 212, he said.
“I scored significantly higher than required, but you still have to get a pretty high score,” Janke said.
Around 1.5 million students qualify for the program every year, according to the National Merit Scholarship’s 2019-20 annual report.
Only 54,000 students received high scores on the PSAT/NMQT in 2020. Out of those students, only 16,508 qualified as semifinalists. Nebraska had 114 semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship.
Janke said the format of the PSAT/NMQT is different from other standardized tests because it has two sections for math, with one of the sections taken without a calculator. There is also no science section in the PSAT/NMQT.
Janke’s parents said that although he usually does well on tests, he studied for the PSAT/NMQT last year because of the test’s unique format.
“But he had a fair amount of confidence at the time because he had just gotten his ACT score back and he got a 36 on the ACT,” Anna Janke said. “... And I know he was just concerned about the format of the PSAT being different. But he knew he had the knowledge.”
Janke’s parents said they had known for a while that their son was good at taking tests.
While in the fifth grade at Winside Public Schools, Janke won the Wayne County Spelling Bee. Then as a seventh grader, he won a three-hour credit scholarship to use at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“So we had an idea that he was pretty good at taking tests all the way back in fifth grade,” Daniel Janke said. “But the spelling bee shocked us because we didn't study him — we weren't grilling him on spelling.”
Years later, Janke is one step closer to being named a 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program finalist — an accolade that could help him when applying for colleges in the coming months. And around 95% of semifinalists get selected as finalists, Janke said.
“We’re just very excited and proud of him,” Daniel Janke said. “He works hard at school and everything.”