LINCOLN — Seven Pierce Junior/Senior High School students — Braxtynne Emerson, Camden Jansen, Mya Johnson, Tate Reinke, Kenna Sedlacek and Ashley Wacker — were among 175 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 28th annual Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band.
The band performed an impromptu concert in the University of Nebraska at Kearney student union because of a lightning delay of the Shrine Bowl game in Kearney.
The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 30 to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave its first public performance with a free concert at UNK’s Health and Sports Arena. The Harmon Park concert was moved to the arena because of the rain. The band led the Shrine Bowl parade on June 3, and it also performed the pregame national anthem for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The band members were hosted by the Nebraska Masonic Foundation and the Grand Lodge of Nebraska under the direction of camp director Eric BenSalah. The band was directed by Brad Weber, retired band director from Wayne High School who is now instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dave Bohnert, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.
Scholarships for these students were provided by Capitol Lodge No. 3, Roger Dill, Lincoln Lodge No. 300, Elizabeth Birnstihl, Steven C. Johnson and Plainview Lodge No. 204. The scholarship covered the individual cost of the camp.
“A lot was demanded of the students this week,” BenSalah said. “As expected, they rose to the challenge. Practicing upwards of seven to eight hours a day, on their feet, these kids showed that they were among some of the best in the state. It is an honor to see all their hard work come together in their performances this week, especially with all the changes they endured.”