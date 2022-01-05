LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try in 2022.

One blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.

One upcoming event is the Wausa Community Blood Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wausa fire hall, 405 E. Broadway. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

