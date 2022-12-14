“The Nutcracker,” a winter ballet staple, is coming to Norfolk this holiday season.
Paulyn’s Dance Studio, celebrating its 40th year of operation, is working to bring one of Tchaikovsky's most famous compositions to life this week, with performances slated for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theatre at Norfolk High School.
“We do ‘The Nutcracker’ every five years,” said Molly Meysenburg, a dance instructor at Paulyn’s. “We’ve considered in the past if we should do it more, because it’s so fun and people love it so much ... All our students and staff really look forward to it.”
“The Nutcracker,” about a young girl who helps a nutcracker that comes to life fight against an evil mouse king on Christmas Eve, is a holiday classic. Although some ballet companies cut down “The Nutcracker” to only the “Suite,” one of the most famous numbers from the show, Meysenburg was quick to promise that the performance would be “the full ballet. From the party scene to the Land of the Sweets, it’s all the routines.”
The ballet features an extensive cast, with more than 100 performers, including a few adults from the community, according to the staff at Paulyn’s. “A lot of parents, they're playing the parents in the party scene,” Meysenburg said. “We have eight adults that will be in the show ... this is our first time ever having adults in the show, so we’re excited for that.”
Auditions were held in September, and the cast has been rehearsing the ballet for months.
Meysenburg also said that, because “ ‘The Nutcracker’ is such a classic holiday performance, (the studio tries to) keep it as true to the classic as (they) can, and everyone that comes to the show will really see that. Especially with our adults. They will be dressed in very traditional holiday wear.”
Nichole Mead, owner of Paulyn’s Dance Studio for 23 years, commented on what she enjoys most about putting on the ballet: “I think, for me, one of the most exciting things about ‘The Nutcracker’ is that we get such a variety of people attending that normally we wouldn’t necessarily have at our recitals. People come just because they enjoy anything holiday, they enjoy the arts or they enjoy dance.
“And it’s something that, no matter if you’re passionate about dance, you will enjoy ‘The Nutcracker,’ because it’s just a fun holiday show.”
* * *
For ticketing information, contact Paulyn’s at 402-371-0718, or stop by the studio at 110 N. Second St. Monday through Thursday between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m.