From the cheer of a children’s baseball game to the solemnity of a graveside service, the American Legion’s services to veterans, their families and their community are diverse and far-reaching.
On Sunday, Norfolk’s own American Legion Post 16 celebrated the dedication of its new meeting hall at 3206 Raasch Drive.
Norfolk Post 16 was previously housed on Norfolk Avenue. However, with expansions ongoing for the riverfront development project downtown, concerns arose regarding the lease on the building.
Legion members began scouting, and the new location was found in the spring of this year. While the new facility required work by volunteers to update it for the Legion’s needs, it has several positive points. It is larger overall, easily accessible from the highway and close to the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Guest speakers for the ceremony included Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, Nebraska American Legion State Commander Donald Suchy and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. All spoke about the widespread impact the American Legion has, both nationally and locally.
Flood highlighted the Boys State and Girls State programs, respectively sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Flood himself participated in the Boys State program, a selective educational course designed to teach high school juniors government process, from the township to state level. “That was one of the most formative experiences I had growing up,” Flood said.
Describing the American Legion’s works, Flood said the Legion is committed to honoring military service members, as well as fostering good character and providing opportunities for the nation’s youths through many initiatives, ranging from baseball to educational projects.
“A lot of times the impact of the American Legion is so widespread that a lot of people may not even notice it,” Flood said. “I don’t think they get a lot of credit for what they make happen.”
Suchy, the state commander, took the opportunity to emphasize the Legion’s openness to all veterans, whether active or having been honorably discharged.
“A lot of veterans didn’t know they could join the American Legion, they thought they had to be a war hero or something like that,” Suchy said.
“We have over 3 million members in the American Legion family,” Suchy said. “There’s no rank among us, we’re all Legionnaires.”
Suchy said the American Legion works hand-in-hand with local communities. Members will often fundraise or gather resources by asking for donations from local businesses and community organizations.
“The community works with the Legion and the Legion works with the community, for one purpose, to serve the veterans and their families.” Suchy said.
Ceremonial events for the dedication included an official flag-raising outside the building, a ribbon cutting and an acknowledgment of American Legion members and volunteers who made the new locations possible.
The ceremony was officiated by Norfolk Post 16 Commander Jerry Landkamer. He previously served as a state commander for Nebraska from 2006 to 2007 and was on the National Executive Committee from 2012 to 2016.
This is Landkamer’s fifth time serving as the commander of Norfolk Post 16. He has been a member of the American Legion for 49 years. “I signed up at 19, and I’ve been active ever since.” Landkamer said.
Norfolk Post 16 has more than 800 members. Landkamer wants to see it grow.
“We’d like to get the younger members involved,” Landkamer said. “The Gulf War area, the Desert Storm area, Afghanistan veterans and on down the line, all of them.”
Landkamer said he hopes the community can encourage younger members of the armed forces to participate in American Legion programs. With greater numbers, “we can have a stronger effect of supporting our communities, state and nation in return,” Landkamer said.
Landkamer said the American Legion has many ongoing community efforts, especially around holidays. “We’ve had a program for several years of promoting safe Halloweens for children as part of our Children and Youth Program.”
At its core, however, the American Legion remains a service organization for veterans and their families. “We’re here around the clock supporting our veteran community,” Landkamer said.
The American Legion has a “buddy program” to check in on veterans that may be ill or secluded at home to offer assistance. It also runs a family support system to help families of service members who are deployed overseas.
“We like to call on their families and see if they need any help,” Landkamer said. “They might need some help with getting groceries or mowing the lawn … we like to let them know that we’re here to support their needs.”
“Like the motto says, we’re veterans serving veterans.” Landkamer said.