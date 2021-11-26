Northeast Nebraskans will have several opportunities to experience the Christmas story this season by seeing characters in costume and watching live animals all while listening to the story on their vehicle radios.
The events are live Nativities sponsored a number of Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in the area.
The first one is at St. John’s Lutheran Church east of Pierce on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4. The second is Saturday, Dec. 11. It is sponsored by Our Savior, Grace, Christ and Mount Olive Lutheran Churches, all in Norfolk.
This is the third year St. John’s near Pierce has hosted its Nativity, which will be in the church’s parking lot.
Although it’s a joyous celebration of the birth of Jesus, this year’s presentation is touched by sadness, said the Rev. Jacob Tuma, pastor at St. John’s. Darin Koepke, who, along with his wife, Kelli, was a “driving force” behind the Nativity, was one of two people killed in October by a disgruntled employee at a grain elevator in Superior.
“We’re glad to continue it in his memory,” Tuma said.
To that end, organizers have added a cross at the end of the drive because Koepke often reminded people to “stop and look to the cross,” Tuma said.
The Nativity will include seven stations depicting scenes from the Christmas story with people portraying the main characters — Joseph, Mary, Jesus, the wise men, shepherds and more. There also will be live animals, including camels, which have appeared in the previous Nativities, Tuma said.
This year’s Nativity, like the others, takes “a good amount of people” to produce, including those who create the scenes to those who prepare refreshments for the people involved,” Tuma said.
Because the Nativity is in the evening, all of the scenes have to be lit, which adds another task to the setup. But having it when it’s dark outside allows the lighted scenes to stand out and gives it “that feel,” Tuma said.
Those who attend the live nativity in Pierce are invited to tune their radio to 88.9 FM as they enter to hear the Christmas story.
The four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches in Norfolk hosted their first live Nativity last year at the DeVent Center on what turned out to be a cold, blustery day.
Organizers are hoping for better weather this year for their event, which will be at a new location — the Memorial Field parking lot. Drivers will enter the parking lot from First Street, proceed past the Nativity and exit off of Blaine Street.