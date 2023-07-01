WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre is creating high-flying excitement with its circus-infused production of the Broadway musical “Pippin.”
Presented over four performances in Wakefield on Thursday through Sunday, July 13-16, the show features an unforgettable score from musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz, the captivating story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary and an array of circus tricks and acrobatics — performed by the cast on aerial silks, hoops and swings throughout the show.
Set in the magical land of Pippin's imagination, this production will feature aerial silks routines, where performers will twist, climb and soar through the air, adding an extraordinary dimension to the storytelling. Audiences will be captivated by the vibrant energy and creativity of the cast as they traverse Pippin's quest for meaning and fulfillment.
"At The Little Red Hen Theatre, we really like to push our boundaries and work to bring unique experiences to our audiences," said managing director T. Adam Goos. "With this production of 'Pippin,' we wanted to create something truly special, combining the power of storytelling with the thrill of circus arts. Audiences can expect a spectacle that will inspire, entertain and leave them in awe. We’ve got magic to do — come join us!”
Tickets are now available for purchase at www.littleredhentheatre.com or by calling the theater at 402-287-2818. Early booking is strongly recommended because of the anticipated high demand. “Pippin” is recommended for ages 12 and up.