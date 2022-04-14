WAKEFIELD — Unforgettable hits such as “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “All Shook Up” and other classics will have audiences dancing in the aisle during the Little Red Hen Theatre’s presentation of “Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember” — a salute to the king of rock 'n' roll led by one of the nation’s most lauded tribute artists and a former competitor on “America's Got Talent.”
A fast-paced production that explores the roots of Elvis Presley and caters to both the young and young-at-heart, the show finds its internationally touring impersonator supplying the look, voice, charm and vulnerability of a young Elvis, taking audiences back to a time in which parents were flabbergasted by the man's sultry vocals and flauntingly provocative hip action.
The show achieves a complete and powerful flashback experience, recalling the time in which fans first fell in love with the talented, handsome, high-spirited young man who would top the Billboard charts dozens of times over. As Elvis, Joseph Hall delivers a masterfully produced mixture of rock, country and gospel hits, multiple costume changes and a heartfelt tribute to America's veterans.
Born in 1984, Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Elvis Presley since 2006 and began appearing on NBC's “America's Got Talent” in 2008, eventually making six TV appearances viewed by more than 90 million people and placing as one of the competition's top 10 finalists. Since then, Hall has performed worldwide in venues ranging from Las Vegas to Porthcawl, Wales.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23. More information and tickets are available by calling 402-287-2818 or visiting www.littleredhentheatre.com.