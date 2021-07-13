WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre has been busy brining the magic, music and mayhem of “Shrek The Musical” to the stage for the residents of Northeast Nebraska.
The Tony-Award winning musical is a retelling of the classic film, featuring all the characters that audiences love with an amazing score and magical storytelling that is sure to please the entire family. The Little Red Hen Theatre’s production features more than 40 performers and will be presented for live audiences over four performances Thursday, July 15, to Sunday, July 18.
“Shrek” begins as all fairy tales do, with "Once upon a time ...” but quickly turns the standard fairy tale trope on its head. This is the tale of an ogre who becomes the unlikely hero and finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. For good measure, the story throws in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other fairy tale misfits, making for one fantastic story.
According to the show’s director, T. Adam Goos, “ ‘Shrek’ is not only a fairy tale adventure, it’s a large-scale Broadway musical with fantastic songs, great dance numbers and a story that reminds each of us that the things that make us different, make us special and give us strength.”
The cast of “Shrek” features more than 40 individuals from the region, ranging in ages from 7 to over 65. “Shrek The Musical” features Zachary Chromy as Shrek, Katelynn Pommer as Princess Fiona, Mike Pommer as Donkey, Brian Johnson as Lord Faarquad, Callen Gamble as Pinocchio and Esly Ovando as the Dragon. Also featured are Adeline Quinonez as Young Fiona, Kinslee Metzler as Teen Fiona, Sawyer Brudigam as Peter Pan, Emily Cameron as a Little Pig/Blind Mouse, Olivia Dekok as Humpty Dumpty, Meg Engel as the Ugly Duckling, Audrey Loggins as the Wicked Witch, Patty Meyer as Mamma Bear, Kami Murphy as Little Pig/Blind Mouse, Paige Parsons as Gingy/Little Pig/Blind Mouse, Jackson Pommer as the Big, Bad Wolf, Charity Potter as the Fairy Godmother and Amanda Stuhr as Mamma Ogre/Sugar Plum Fairy.
The rest of the cast includes Ryker Jensen as Baby Bear, Lydia Engel, Madelyne Herting, Myka Joy Metzler, Inga Speiser, Helena Wiltman, Lilian Wiltman, and Katie Schinker as Fairies/Mice, and Alison Bruckner, Jasara Calhoun, Jayden Calhoun, Brandon Dorsey, Elan Jepsen, Leah Johnson, Nate Johnson, Arianna Juaruz, Cell Martell, Victoria Nelson, Myles Parsons, Tiernan Parsons, Garret Robinson, Abigail Ruhland, Mimi Ruivalcaba, and Diego Ruivalcaba as assorted Happy People/Castle Guards/Puppeteers.
The technical and artistic team consists of Goos as director, Scott Mead and Dawn Reimers as assistant directors, stage managers Rachel Nuernburger, Ashlyn Catalan, Vicky Galindo and Abby Seifert, with technical assistance from Jeremy Calhoun, Joseph Roeber and Zachary Johnson.
Performances for ‘Shrek The Musical’ are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Tickets may be purchased online at www.littleredhentheatre.com or by calling 402-287-2818. The Little Red Hen Theatre provides accessible seating for every show and with advance notice can also provide audio description to any audience members who are visually impaired.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The Little Red Hen Theatre provides quality arts experiences for Northeast Nebraska through participation in live theatrical productions, educational opportunities and other cultural and community offerings. For information about upcoming events, call the theater or visit www.littleredhentheatre.com.