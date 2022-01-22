WAKEFIELD — The theme for the 2022 theater season at the The Little Red Hen Theatre is “Be A Part of Our World!” Performances will include “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday,” by American playwright Sarah Ruhl; a production of Disney’s Broadway musical “The Little Mermaid;” a Christmas variety show featuring seasonal vignettes and musical performances; as well as special musical presentations by Daniel Christian and Joseph Hall’s “Rock ’n’ Remember Elvis Tribute.”
The theater also will be offering other experiences for the community, such as its drama camp for kids, as well as an immersive theater experience for older actors in “Let’s Create,” in which participants will devise an original work of theater.
Managing director T. Adam Goos is excited for this season and all the ways in which the community can interact with each other at the Little Red Hen Theatre.
“We’ve got some really exciting and ambitious things planned this year,” he said. “Whether you come as an audience member, backstage volunteer or someone performing on stage, I know you’re going to find yourself being immersed in a wonderful world of experiences with us at the Little Red Hen.”
Individual tickets are not on sale yet, but The Little Red Hen Theatre offers “patron ticket packages,” guaranteeing reserved seats at productions. Those interested in becoming a patron of the theater or helping with production should call 402-287-2818 or visit www.littleredhentheatre.com.