WAKEFIELD — Following a year of offering only virtual experiences, the Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield, is moving ahead with live performances in “Season 2021: Live, Love, Laugh!”
The adventure kicks off in April with the boy-wizard-themed parody “PUFFS — or seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic & magic,” which wizard and muggle-born theatergoers alike will enjoy.
Presented Thursday through Sunday, April 15-18, “PUFFS” takes a familiar story and turns it on its head. The story centers on a certain boy wizard who went to a certain wizard school for seven years and conquered evil. This play, however, is not his story. This is the story of the puffs, the other students who just happened to be there, too. “PUFFS” is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
In July, the Little Red Hen goes on a magical romp in the swamp with the popular Broadway show “Shrek the Musical.”
Magic, music and mayhem will reign with the family-friendly production, presented Thursday through Sunday, July 15-18. A Broadway musical retelling of the classic film, “Shrek” is the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage.
In December, the theater promises stocking-stuffer action with the hilariously irreverent “A Very Die-Hard Christmas.”
“A Very Die-Hard Christmas” explodes onto the stage Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9-11. High above Los Angeles, a team of terrorists has seized a building, taken hostages and declared war, but one off-duty cop has managed to escape. He’s alone, tired ... and he doesn’t like Christmas. Much more than a stage version of the holiday classic, “A Very Die-Hard Christmas” is holiday cheer with a hefty side of action. This irreverent comedy features squirt-gun wielding terrorists and comedic musical numbers.
The theater also will treat audiences to the funk and soul sounds of Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in a live music performance for its annual patron special in November.
The classic rock group mixes in a heavy dose of soul, funk and blues. Hoyer was featured as a contestant on NBC's “The Voice” in 2017, and the band recently completed a 27-city stint European tour capped with a live album release from their show in Brussels. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will bring its energetic show to the theater on Friday, Nov. 5.
In addition to its main stage productions and patron special, the Little Red Hen Theatre has several other live events planned as well. On Saturday, March 13, the theater will present “Magic Show,” a family-friendly event featuring award-winning Omaha magician David Arch and a few of his friends. Arch will present an engaging and interactive show that also speaks to his personal experiences as a man of faith.
In early October, the theater will present a Murder Mystery Dinner experience at the new Wakefield Civic Center.
The theater also will be creating several experiences for the community through its educational offerings. In May, Little Red Hen Theatre regulars will take their turn in the directing chair for “Director’s Fest, An Evening of Scenes.” Young participants will get their chance to shine at the theater’s weeklong drama camp on June 14-19. In September participants of all ages can help bring the words of William Shakespeare to life through staged readings at “Shakespeare Outdoors.”
Managing director T. Adam Goos said he is looking forward to the new year and what it has in store for the community. “After such a challenging 2020, we wanted to plan a season of shows and activities that inspired everyone to come together and laugh. What better way reaffirm our lives than through laughter?”
The Little Red Hen is committed to providing in-person shows in a safe and responsible manner. This includes reducing seating capacity and providing additional performances, requiring audience members to wear masks, instituting a strict sanitation protocol for the theater and relying upon technology to provide additional access for patrons.
“Although we are excited for live audiences to return, we also want to be sure to include those who aren’t able to join us in person. Because of this we are planning to provide live-streams of performances when possible,” Goos said.
Individual tickets are not on sale yet for individual shows, but the Little Red Hen Theatre offers patronages that may be purchased in one-, two- or four-ticket packages. Patrons are guaranteed reserved seats at the three main-stage productions and patron special and can purchase additional tickets and/or reserve seats for all offerings.
For more information, call 402-287-2818 or visit www.littleredhentheatre.com.