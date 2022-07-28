The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting the 27th annual Literature Festival on Saturday, July 30.
This year’s festival features three award-winning and nationally known authors who have been nominated for a Golden Sower Award, Nebraska’s Children’s Choice Book Award: Vanessa Roeder, author and illustrator of picture book “The Box Turtle”; Varian Johnson, author of the graphic novel “Twins”; and Ernesto Cisneros, author of the middle-grade novel “Efrén Divided.” The festival begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4:15 p.m.
Each author will present a writing workshop in the morning and a large group presentation later in the day. Golden Sower book previews will be given by library staff, Karen Drevo and Jessie Roberts. Door prizes and an autograph session with the authors will conclude the festival.
Barnes & Noble will be on site to sell copies of the authors’ books.
Tickets are required for entry. Students ages 10-18 can earn a free ticket by completing their Summer Reading Record. Adults can earn a half-price ticket by completing their Summer Reading Record.
Tickets may be purchased online or in the library. See https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/library/library-news/27th-annual-literature-festival.html for details.
Continuing education hours are available from the Nebraska Library Commission for school and public librarians in attendance.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For questions, contact Karen Drevo, youth services supervisor, at kdrevo@norfolkne.gov or 402-844-2108.