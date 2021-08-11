In the latest episode of The Beat Report podcast, Daily News reporters Austin Svehla and Cole Bauer discuss new and upcoming additions to the Norfolk Police Division and the ongoing issue of high nitrate levels in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.

