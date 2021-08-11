In the latest episode of The Beat Report podcast, Daily News reporters Austin Svehla and Cole Bauer discuss new and upcoming additions to the Norfolk Police Division and the ongoing issue of high nitrate levels in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
Sweeping Taliban conquests in Afghanistan this week are challenging the Biden administration’s hopes that a desire for international respect — and for international aid and cash — will moderate the fundamentalist militia’s worst behaviors when the U.S. ends its war there.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Maybe heaven can wait, but a phone call for the pope could not.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul, a western New York Democrat unfamiliar to many people in the state even after six years as its lieutenant governor, was set to begin reintroducing herself to the public Wednesday as she prepared to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he…
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying nearly 550 homes while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.
In 2018, members of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau decided to rebrand as Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska. This past May, it became official.
BLOOMFIELD — Residents of Northeast Nebraska will come together once again to enjoy the excitement of the Knox County Fair here.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country’s worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots.
Norfolk — Carhart Lumber Company started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth generation owners. There are nine Nebraska locations: Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfiel…
