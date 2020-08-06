2017 Lions Club parade

THE 2020 Lion's Club parade has been canceled.

 Norfolk Daily News archive

There will be no Lion's Club Parade this year according to the group's Facebook page.

The Oktoberfest committee had announced Thursday morning they were canceling their 2020 event, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the decision, saying the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and vendors are their primary concern.

With the cancellation of the festival and concern about the health and safety of the community, the Norfolk Lions Club announced the cancellation of the parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26. 

Tags

In other news

Boyd County records 4 new cases

Boyd County records 4 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of five additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

LONDON (AP) — A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can keep the names of five close friends secret while she brings a privacy invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper — but he chided both sides in the case for playing out their battle in the media as well as the courtroom.

France’s Macron announces aid conference for Lebanon

France’s Macron announces aid conference for Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanon’s leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Lebanon’s customs chief told The Associated Press the Cabinet was warned in the past year that…

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-workers endure loss of $600 aid

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-workers endure loss of $600 aid

An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.