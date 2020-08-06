There will be no Lion's Club Parade this year according to the group's Facebook page.
The Oktoberfest committee had announced Thursday morning they were canceling their 2020 event, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the decision, saying the health and safety of attendees, volunteers and vendors are their primary concern.
With the cancellation of the festival and concern about the health and safety of the community, the Norfolk Lions Club announced the cancellation of the parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.