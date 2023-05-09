The magic will return to Johnny Carson Theatre with the Great American Comedy Festival’s family comedy magic show on Thursday, June 15, in Norfolk.
The 7 p.m. show will feature three world-class magicians — Eric Buss, who will make his debut in Norfolk, and Mike Caveney and Tina Lenert, who will be making return trips to the festival.
Buss’ innovative and high-energy brand of comedy and magic has earned him some of the industry’s top awards and a reputation as one of the funniest and most original magicians working today. He has appeared on “America's Got Talent,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Throughout his show, Buss invites the audience into his world where comical antics are brought to life.
Caveney performed at the Great American Comedy Festival in 2013. He has performed professionally for more than 50 years, and each of his original routines is suited to his dry comedic wit. He is a member of the most prestigious group of magicians in the world, The Inner Magic Circle of London. On two occasions, he was voted Stage Magician of the Year by the members of Hollywood's Magic Castle.
Caveney has appeared on NBC’s “World’s Greatest Magic,” A&E's “Story of Magic,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Lenert performed at the Great American Comedy Festival in 2015. She is highly regarded in the magic community. She combines mime and magic in her "Maid in Heaven" act that has won numerous awards, including stage magician of the year from the Academy of Magical Arts. For many years, she has been a regular performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.
The Comedy Magic Show will kick off the festival as the laughter continues on Friday, June 16, with the comedy showcase and Michael Ian Black as headliner, and Saturday, June 17, with the festival gala and Vicki Lawrence as headliner. Both shows are at 7 p.m. and also will feature four different standup comedians, along with the headliners, each evening.
There is also the adults-only Late Night Show Friday at 10 p.m. at The Stables in Norfolk.
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years.
* * *
