COLUMBUS — Hurricane Ida is slowly moving out of Louisiana and into neighboring southern states following landfall Sunday morning, leaving that state with more than 1 million customers without electricity.

A 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road late Tuesday morning, journeying to the state capital of Baton Rouge to provide mutual aid and restore power in a state that was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane.

The contingent from NPPD also will be utilizing a variety of equipment used in restoration efforts, with a commitment for two weeks to assist in restoring power for Entergy, which is one of the primary electric providers in the Pelican state.

Entergy has about 1.3 million customers and, as of Monday afternoon, had more than 822,000 customers without power because of downed power lines and structures.

NPPD crews are expected to leave prior to noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, from NPPD’s York Operations Center, 907 W. 25th St., and arrive Thursday to begin assistance.

