LINDSAY — Four Lindsay families had attorney Jeffrey Jarecki send a tort claim to the village to be reimbursed expenses they incurred when sewage backed up into their homes Dec. 17, 2020.
The claim is that Obrist Construction struck an unmarked water line, causing the sewage to back up into their homes.
In Nebraska, tort claims must be served on political subdivisions (cities, villages, counties, school districts) before a lawsuit is permitted. Those claims are exclusively governed by the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act.
The Village of Lindsay is a political subdivision, so any negligence action for damages must be brought pursuant to the terms of the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act. In short, certain procedural steps need to be taken before filing a lawsuit to recover from a political subdivision.
Under the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act, a certain amount of time must expire before filing a lawsuit. However, the notice has been given to the Village of Lindsay under the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act. If the claims are not allowed or denied, the village has six months to investigate or consider the claims.
After that period expires, a lawsuit is allowed.
Jarecki, in an email, stated, “Our office along with co-counsel, Houghton Bradford Whitted PC, LLO, is representing multiple parties.”
Kyle Lindhorst, Dylan Veik, Nick and Laura Wiese and Kyle and Alexandria Wegener attended a village board meeting on Feb. 17.
They all live in the Albracht First Addition, and work was being done by Obrist Construction on Plum Street.
Jarecki wrote, “Each party is seeking differing amounts depending upon the damage to their real and personal property.”
As of February, Lindhorst said, his expenses had reached about $29,682 and could increase. The Wegeners stated at the time they had a cleaning bill of $13,000, a repair bill of $33,000, and the personal belongings lost were estimated at $10,000 to $15,000. The Wieses had about $20,000 at the time and said the total could grow. Veik estimated his damages at about $15,000-$20,000.
Jarecki wrote, “The village can allow or deny, but it does not have to reply to the tort claim. If the village does not reply to the tort claim after six months, a lawsuit is allowed. The timeline to file a lawsuit against the village is also dictated by the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act. A lawsuit must be filed against the village within two years of the occurrence.”
He continued, “According to the applicable statute of limitations, Obrist Plumbing will need to be sued within four years of the occurrence. It is a private party and not a political subdivision. We have not yet filed a lawsuit against Obrist Plumbing.”
At this point, Jarecki wrote, “We are simply waiting to see what, if anything, the village decides to do.”
The notice was mailed to the Village of Lindsay on July 2. If a lawsuit is filed, it will be filed in district court.