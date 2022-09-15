LINDSAY — Sealed bids are starting at $40,000.
The Lindsay Village Board of Trustees has agreed on that amount for land Lindsay Area Development has discussed for the future site of the Lindsay Area Event & Wellness Center.
The board set the parameters for purchasing the land during its Sept. 6 meeting.
LAD is looking at village-owned property on the east half of the land near the practice football field — where the practice football and softball fields are, on the northeast half of the park area.
The events center measures more than 39,000 square feet, which includes space for parking. It is estimated to cost $12.9 million, but the fundraising goal is $16 million to cover operating expenses and any unforeseen construction costs.
The board set the price of the land at $10,000 per acre, and the center covers about 3.8 acres. The land will be awarded to the highest bidder.
Micaela Wegener, president of LAD, said she is concerned another buyer may not use the land for the benefit of the community.
“Obviously our goal with this project is to do something that is going to have a lasting impact on the community,” she said. “So, while I completely respect your decision, I feel like the decision that was just made is going to sell this property regardless.”
Wegener said she would hate to see the land fall into the hands of someone who is not from the community or who does not have good intentions.
Board member Terry Schaecher said the board has no control over who buys the land.
Fred Hoefer, board chairman, agreed.
“Yes, there is a possibility somebody else could buy it (other than LAD), but the probability isn’t very high,” Hoefer said.
Wegener asked why the board thought sealed bids had to be used other than an open bidding or auction. There seemed to be some confusion over whether a sealed bid process was required.
Board member Gene Werner said village attorney Gene Schumacher said bids had to be sealed.
Wegener said LAD asked an attorney and was told the village can choose how to sell the land, and a sealed bid is not required.
When contacted by phone later in the week, Schumacher said the board had the option of accepting sealed bids or having an auction, but said the board decided on sealed bids.
Hoefer said the board wanted a sealed bid and had determined a price. The rate of $10,000 per acre is based on his research of what lots are selling for, bringing the total to $40,000.
Wegener again emphasized if an outside party bought the property, they may not work with the school to relocate the practice field or be a good citizen of the community.
“All of these requirements — if this is something you want to ensure the purchaser would acknowledge — then a contract makes more sense. In theory we could purchase that ground and do nothing,” she said.
Hoefer and Werner both agreed that could happen.
The board will have to advertise it seeking bids, and there will be a public bid-opening at a date to be determined.
The buyer will not have to reveal what it intends to do with the land until it applies for a building permit.
Wegener said another criteria is to obtain a letter from Lindsay Holy Family School allowing the football practice field to be moved, and Hoefer said the letter is only required of the owner of the property.
This location does not interfere with the walking trail that will be built next year, however, the expansion of Front Street could impact both projects.
Wegener said LAD would need approval from Nebraska Game & Parks since the widening of Front Street was not in the original plans. Widening of the street is in the village’s six-year street plan and could impact a walking and biking trail.