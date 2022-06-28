LINDSAY — Four homeowners have filed lawsuits against the Village of Lindsay, and the village has claimed no wrongdoing.
Kyle and Gabrielle Lindhorst, Kyle and Alex Wegener, Nicholas and Laura Wiese and Dylan Veik have filed lawsuits in Platte County District Court seeking to be paid for damages to their homes after sewage backed up into their basements Dec. 17, 2020.
On Dec. 17, 2020, Kyle and Gabby Lindhorst, Dylan Veik, Nick and Laura Wiese and Kyle and Alexandria Wegener had sewage back up into their basements, saying Obrist Construction struck an unmarked water line.
The village insurance company and the insurance company for Obrist Construction have both denied the claims, leaving the homeowners responsible to pay for all damages they did not cause. The Village of Lindsay is requesting the court dismiss the complaint and all claims with prejudice.
The attorney for the Village of Lindsay, Kate Martz of Baylor Evnen of Lincoln, said any damage was caused or contributed to by the “negligence of third parties.” Obrist & Company Inc. was hired by the village for the project.
The plaintiffs are alleging that “extensive flooding and water damage to their home(s) when a water line, owned and operated by the defendant (the Village of Lindsay) serving their homes was punctured, ruptured or otherwise damaged.”
The complaint further states that “upon information and belief, Obrist & Company Inc. was performing plumbing or site utility work on spec houses located in the immediate area of the plaintiffs’ home.
“... Due to excavation and construction work being performed in the immediate area, the defendant did or should have received a request to locate and mark all underground utilities located in the vicinity of the planned route through Nebraska 811, the One-Call Notification Center.
“Upon being notified by Nebraska 811, the One-Call Notification Center, the defendant was responsible for and should have marked all of its underground utilities located in the vicinity of the planned route.”
The plaintiffs filed a tort claim with the Village of Lindsay. “As the governing body of such political subdivision did not make a final disposition of the claim with six months after it was filed, the plaintiffs are entitled to bring suit under such act and sections.”
The plaintiffs allege that after being notified by Nebraska 811, the defendant was obligated to locate and mark all underground utilities located in the vicinity of the planned route. The complaint alleges the defendant was negligent and breached its duties by failing to locate and mark all underground utilities.
The Lindhorsts are alleging they sustained property damages, loss of furnishings, appliances, personal property, cleaning and salvage costs and expenses in the amount of about $36,000.
All four lawsuits make the same claims.
The Wegeners are asking for $40,000; the Wieses are asking for $40,000; and Veik is asking for $30,000.
All four are asking for those amounts and any additional losses to be determined in trial.
Martz answered the complaints, denying them.
In the answer, Martz states it admits the incident took place on Dec. 17, 2020, “but further states it is without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to truth of the remaining allegations ... and therefore denies the same.”
The answer also denies the plaintiffs have complied with the requirements of the Nebraska Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act.
All allegations are denied by the law form for the Village of Lindsay and “alleges the complaints fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted against the Village of Lindsay” and “alleges the plaintiffs failed to comply with a condition precedent to file a lawsuit on the Political Subdivisions Tort Claims Act.