Lindsay Holy Family/Humphrey St. Francis came in first in the NSAA Class D1 play production championships Wednesday afternoon. The cast and crew performed "Under a Cavern Sky," directed by Tina Schumacher.

Callaway High School came in as the runner-up and won the award for outstanding technical crew for its performance of "We are the Sea."

Leigh High School placed third for its production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Harvard High School came in fourth with "Ug, The Caveman Musical."

Stapleton came in fifth with its performance of "Dinner and a Swashbuckling," and Central Valley placed sixth with "10 Days in a Madhouse."

Seth Wiese of LHF/HSF won outstanding male performer with Central Valley's Dilynn Wood as the outstanding female performer.

Full recap of Class D1 state play production to come.

