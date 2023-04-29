LINDSAY — Both sides had the opportunity to talk in person when representatives from Lindsay traveled to Omaha to talk to members of the Archdiocese of Omaha to discuss the future of Catholic education in Lindsay.
Five representatives from Lindsay — including school board, finance/parish council, business and community leaders — met with Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of Catholic Schools; Phil LaSala, director of pastoral planning; and Andy Bishop, Lindsay Holy Family principal, at the chancery.
While specific details of what was discussed are not available because it was a private meeting, talks were held on the reasons Archbishop George Lucas decided to merge the grades seven to 12 at Holy Family and St. Francis.
As Archbishop Lucas stated on Feb. 14 when he released his decision, the proposed merger centers on priest and teacher shortages.
In the February press release, Archbishop Lucas said the future of the two schools began last spring as part of the Journey of Faith pastoral planning process.
The Journey of Faith aims to put parishes and schools in a position to succeed in the face of priest shortages, declining participation in parish life and significant demographic changes. He said educating students while dealing with teacher shortages is an important issue and prevents schools from hiring enough certified teachers who teach in their endorsed subject matter.
He cited the geographic proximity of St. Francis and Holy Family that allows them to combine resources and added that the teacher shortage is already notably felt in all grades at both schools and hiring high school teachers continues to be challenging.
The contingent from Lindsay shared opportunities within Lindsay for forming a seventh to 12th grade school and provided updates that were not included in the pastoral planning session in August.
No decisions on altering the current merger timeline were made Thursday, and members of the leadership committee were meeting Monday to begin the work on selecting the consultant to help facilitate the merger between HSF and LHF and to evaluate the options available.
Meeting Monday were two school board members each from St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family, along with Bishop, Kauffold, LaSala and Jennifer Dunn, principal at HSF.
The elementary school is not included in the merger plans and would remain in place as part of the archdiocese.
The merger is slated to begin in the fall of the 2024 school year. Lindsay has formed a board of directors and discussed starting its own school.
The Lindsay board is researching the possibility of renovating an existing building, building a new school or leasing the existing building from the archdiocese. The board has examined the projected costs to build a new school and different funding and financing options.
If a new school is going to be built, the board will have to determine how it can be built by the August 2024 school year.