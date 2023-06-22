LINDSAY — Lindsay is the place to be.
The sixth annual Pivot Days is Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, with activities expected to draw more than 1,000 people to the community.
Amber Klassen — president of Lindsay Area Development, which puts on the celebration — said there are new and exciting events planned that would draw a big crowd over the two days.
“It seems like every year it continues to grow, but it seems like it varies. This year we’re planning for right over 1,000 people. This year we added a lot, and the softball and baseball games will bring people to town,” Klassen said.
Pioneer Band takes the stage in the park on the tennis court Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The band returns to Lindsay after performing during Pivot Days two years ago.
“They’re local, along Highway 91, where the band members live in Albion and the lead singer lives in Howells. I think it’s a good thing to get a local band, you get a good following, and they did a really good job. They have a really good following,” Klassen said.
Pivot Days is teaming with Lindsay Corp. this year, which is holding its Family Fun Day during the Lindsay celebration and providing a tent in case of rain during the concert.
“At the end of May, Lindsay Corp. reached out to us and wondered if it was possible to have their Family Fun Day during Pivot Days to have a community outreach and let their employees know what’s going on in the community, and have the community know what goes on there,” Klassen said. “So, they’re going to have virtual plant tours on the tennis court on Saturday, so I think that’ll be unique and educational as far as what goes on at Lindsay Corp., and for their employees who drive here every day and get a taste of what we do here for our celebration. It’s a great collaboration.”
Klassen said the event would offer employees a look at “what life in a small town is all about.”
Saturday morning kicks off with softball and baseball games. The popular sand volleyball tourney returns.
More events include the Holy Family High School reunion, which will be at the school gym — the only event not at the park.
There also will be the return of the mug-holding contest, which is exactly what it sounds like. Participants compete to see who can hold a mug of beer the longest.
“I think every year it gets more exciting because more and more people are signing up,” Klassen said. “It’s a fun, quick event that people can sign up for the day of the event.”
Leigh comes over every year for a fast-pitch softball game in the evening.
The night and two-day event is capped off with fireworks.
There will be new guests this year as Tour de Nebraska, an annual bicycle ride through parts of the state, will pedal through Lindsay on Saturday morning between 8 and noon.