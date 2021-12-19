LINDSAY — A compromise has been reached.
The Village of Lindsay Board of Trustees and Wade Pfeifer agreed during a board meeting this month to keep working together to, hopefully, lead to the construction of a housing development north of Albracht First Addition.
Board chairman Fred Hoefer proposed the village would pay to have a gravel road constructed, and Pfeifer would pay for the water and sewer installation.
If the area is annexed into the village limits, the board then will add the road to its one- and six-year street plan to have the street paved.
Pfeifer tentatively agreed, saying he will need to talk to his engineering firm and see what his cost would be.
Hoefer said the board heard from residents who were not against the development but didn’t want the village paying for the infrastructure. Hoefer said he talked to board members individually to come up with a compromise.
“We would gravel the street only, no curb and gutter, and then put it in the one- and six-year plan,” he said.
Hoefer said a 6-inch PVC water line could be run north, then go west and connect near Hillside Drive.
The water and sewer lines would have to be constructed before the village would consider annexation.
He also said the village may be interested in buying the largest lot in Pfeifer’s proposed housing development for a new fire station. Members of the fire department said they need a new station.
Another developer, Dave Albracht, was not at the meeting, but Hoefer said the same compromise could be discussed with him.