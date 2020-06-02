NDN Arrested action 2

Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 500 block of South 14th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday after a report of an unfamiliar car in a driveway.

Capt. Mike Bauer said the reporting person did not know who was in the vehicle.

Police arrived and found a woman passed put in the driver’s seat. She had a can of “air duster” in her right hand. The woman woke up briefly while the officer was standing near the car door.

Bauer said when the woman woke up, she placed the can to her lips and took a breath of the substance. The officer knocked on the window and asked her to roll down the window, but she had trouble doing that.

Bauer said the officer then had her just open the car door. She was identified as Jennifer Norman, 49, of Lincoln.

The officer asked Norman several questions, but she was unable to answer due to being confused from inhaling the air duster. Norman was then arrested on suspicion of inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating substances.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered three air duster bottles and the receipts of when and where they were purchased. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection

Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection

A handful of grainy and graphic videos led Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine to conclude that a white bar owner acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man on Saturday night.

US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — American cities erupted in violence and destruction in a seventh straight night of unrest, with several police officers shot or run over, amid boasts and threats from President Donald Trump to send in troops to “dominate the streets.”

Parisians return to cafes; Latin America sees virus surge

Parisians return to cafes; Latin America sees virus surge

PARIS (AP) — Parisians returned to the City of Light’s beloved sidewalk cafes as lockdown restrictions eased Tuesday, but health experts expressed deep concerns as several Latin American countries opted to reopen their economies despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.