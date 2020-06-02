Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 500 block of South 14th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday after a report of an unfamiliar car in a driveway.
Capt. Mike Bauer said the reporting person did not know who was in the vehicle.
Police arrived and found a woman passed put in the driver’s seat. She had a can of “air duster” in her right hand. The woman woke up briefly while the officer was standing near the car door.
Bauer said when the woman woke up, she placed the can to her lips and took a breath of the substance. The officer knocked on the window and asked her to roll down the window, but she had trouble doing that.
Bauer said the officer then had her just open the car door. She was identified as Jennifer Norman, 49, of Lincoln.
The officer asked Norman several questions, but she was unable to answer due to being confused from inhaling the air duster. Norman was then arrested on suspicion of inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating substances.
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered three air duster bottles and the receipts of when and where they were purchased. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.