Lincoln senator chosen by Democrats

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln was selected by the Nebraska Democratic Party’s executive committee to be the party’s candidate for the 1st Congressional District special election on Tuesday, June 28.
“I am honored to receive the Nebraska Democratic Party’s nomination for this special election,” Pansing Brooks said. “Nebraska needs a leader who will fight passionately to reduce the effects of inflation that are hurting working families and small businesses, lower prescription drug prices, help our communities thrive and ensure a healthy planet. I have led as a state senator and as a community organizer, and I am ready to win this seat and get to work in Washington.”
Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman, praised the committee’s choice.
“We have an enormous opportunity to restore integrity and honesty by sending Sen. Pansing Brooks to represent the good people of Nebraska. Patty is a voice for working families who gets results by bridging political divides. Her track record shows that when she says she will be a voice for all Nebraskans, she means it. We must end the corrupt one-party grip on our state,” Kleeb said.
The special election was called after U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned following his felony convictions for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations. The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of Fortenberry’s term, which ends Jan. 23, 2023.
Pansing Brooks is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the Tuesday, May 10, primary. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.