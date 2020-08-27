Lincoln Montessori Elementary will be moving to remote learning for the next two weeks after 30% of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) representatives and state health officials Thursday afternoon to discuss the positive cases, according to a district media release.
About 30% of the staff assigned permanently to Lincoln Montessori have tested positive, but no students have tested positive as of Thursday evening.
The elementary will be closed Friday so free, confidential testing can be provided to staff and students from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The testing will occur in the Lincoln Montessori parking lot on the west side of the building. All staff who are assigned to Lincoln Montessori on a full-time, part-time, traveling or substitute basis, as well as all students from Lincoln Montessori, are encouraged to participate to prevent further COVID-19 spread.
The test will be quick-response and administered in a drive-through style, with results most likely available by Monday.
““We are very concerned about our staff and students’ safety and are taking these actions at Lincoln Montessori, so that we can accurately assess the situation in this building and devise an appropriate response plan,” said Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent. “The ELVPHD and the DHHS epidemiology team have been very helpful. We appreciate their assistance and will continue to work with them as we move forward to develop a plan that maximizes our students’ and staffs’ safety.”
The elementary will move to remote learning starting Monday, Aug. 31, and will not return to onsite learning until Monday, Sept. 14. Lincoln Montessori student families will receive more information about this within the next couple of days.
Deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building, including school supplies, will be completed over the weekend.
All other schools in the district will remain in ELVPHD “yellow” status with 100% onsite instruction.
“We very much appreciate the opportunity to work with Dr. Thompson and her team to identify additional COVID cases in the Lincoln Montessori School,” said Gina Uhing, ELVPHD director. “Aggressive measures, such as those decided by the school administration, are key in eradicating outbreaks early on and preventing them from growing and spreading.
"Our department would like to thank Norfolk Public Schools’ administration and board of education for their cooperation and concern for their students and staff.”