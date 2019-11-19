Community members gathered in the Lincoln Montessori Elementary gym on Monday afternoon to cheer on the school for winning a national award.
Last week, Lincoln Montessori administrators traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive a plaque from the U.S. Department of Education for earning recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes school achievement either in overall academic excellence measured by standardized test scores or in closing achievement gaps in minority student groups.
Lincoln Montessori was awarded for its test scores, with its third and fourth grade reading and math scoring in the 97th and 98th percentile. A school also must demonstrate consistency over numerous years to be recognized.
According to the U.S. Department of Education website, 312 public and 50 private schools attained Blue Ribbon status this year. The program is now in its 37th year with more than 9,000 schools recognized. Lincoln Montessori was one of six schools in Nebraska that was awarded this year, with the others in Omaha, Sidney and Elkhorn.
The school follows the Montessori method of education, which “is a child-centered educational approach that nurtures children’s innate curiosity, encouraging them to explore and learn from the world around them,” according to a Norfolk Public Schools district press release. Students learn at their own pace, with teachers helping by directing each child toward appropriate learning materials based in real-life experience.
There are 134 students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade enrolled, with 2019-20 serving as the first school year to initiate a second kindergarten class of students, according to the press release. Each year the program will expand to include a second classroom until it has advanced to a full two-track program in fall 2023, when it will serve about 250 students.
In a presentation shown at the ceremony, Lincoln Montessori kindergarten teacher Jill Marsden shared her perspective on how the school’s approach helps students achieve success.
“Lincoln Montessori is big into kids having work ethic,” Marsden said. “We’re always trying to teach them at a young age, so by the time they’re in kindergarten, we’re giving them responsibility for their own learning, building independence and work ethic.”
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, said the school is well deserving of the award for students’ and educators’ hard work.
“The definition of exemplary is, ‘The best of its kind, deserving of imitation.’ In other words, Lincoln Montessori is being recognized as one of the best schools in the United States,” she said. “... Did you know that nearly 100% of our students hit proficiency marks on the state test? That’s really outstanding, and it is deserving of recognition.
“Because it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach that level of achievement year after year.”
Troy Berryman, who was the school’s principal for the previous three years, reiterated that this award takes years of work to earn.
“This is a wonderful award, not only for this year but also for the years that Montessori has been successful. … I want to thank the board, the community of Norfolk and the Montessori school for demonstrating that you are a Blue Ribbon School of excellence.”
Performances by the Norfolk Senior High Pink Panthers dance team members and cheerleaders kicked off and concluded the ceremony, respectively.