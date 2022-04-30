The possibility of rain did not stop Lincoln Montessori Elementary students from planting a tree on Friday.
Norfolk city and school administrators joined the students on the NPS administration building lawn to celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of a tree.
Andy Colvin, the Norfolk city administrator, attended the tree planting and read a proclamation from Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
“(I) encourage all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day by supporting efforts to protect trees, wetlands, planting trees to gladden the heart, promote the well-being of these future generations and participate in a tree-planting activity on their property,” Moenning said in his statement.
Lindsey Kudera, the Norfolk city arborist, also attended the event to plant the tree.
However, Kudera had extra help. She let the elementary students each shovel a pile of dirt into the planting hole.
“Forty years from now, when they're driving past, they can look at it like, ‘Oh yeah, that's our tree,’ ” Kudera said.
Kudera said she picked out the tree herself from the Earl May Garden Center. She specifically chose a red maple tree to help diversify the tree population in Norfolk.
“They're very pretty trees, and we need diversification in the city. We have a definite lack of that,” Kudera said.
The maple tree will be cared for by the city this year and most likely the year after that, Kudera said.
The students had plenty of questions for Kudera about the tree while they were planting it.
“I'm really glad that the curiosity and interest was there even if it's just brief,” Kudera said. “If it sparked any kind of interest that one of these kids might up end up pursuing a career that has anything to do with outdoors (or) planting trees, that would be fantastic.”
According to Kudera, planting trees helps instill a sense of hope in children.
“We have a responsibility and a duty to look toward the future,” Kudera said. “There's no better way to help our environment than planting trees. And I know that some of the kids weren't that interested, but hopefully, a few of them even walk away knowing how important it is.”
Other events are happening this weekend to celebrate Arbor Day, which is in its 150th year.
Madison County is participating in the national “City Nature Challenge” this weekend at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The challenge is to observe nature in Norfolk using photos, which can be submitted to the iNaturalist app. Local natural resources professionals will be at the park on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to answer questions and provide information.