Jamie Bear, Norfolk

Jamie Bear, the Norfolk man who was missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, was arrested Monday in Norfolk.

Authorities had been notified that the 34-year-old left the corrections facility Jan. 17 for his full-time job but did not return as scheduled in the afternoon.

Bear started serving his two-year sentence on Aug. 6, 2019, for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer. He had a tentative release date of April 28, 2020.

Bear was arrested in Norfolk on Monday after the Norfolk Police Division received a tip that he was in town.

The Norfolk Police Division received a call around 7 a.m. Monday reporting a potential sighting of Bear, said Capt. Michael Bauer.

Officers then went to a residence on the 500 block of South Second Street, which is owned by a relative of Bear, Bauer said.

Officers searched the residence and found Bear. He was taken into custody without incident, Bauer said.

