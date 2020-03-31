To further protect patients, staff and the community from risks associated with COVID-19, as of Tuesday, Faith Regional Health Services will no longer allow visitors in the hospital or clinics.
Exceptions to the policy are:
— Pediatric patients, who may have one symptom-free parent or guardian.
— Labor and delivery patients, who may have one symptom-free support person.
— Patients in end-of-life care with extenuating circumstances, who may have symptom-free visitation at the discretion of the facility.
— St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center and Skyview Villa implemented a no-visitor policy on March 10 and will continue with this policy until further notice.
Faith Regional understands that this change may present more challenges but says, “We must do everything we can to protect our patients, staff and community.”
Faith Regional encourages patients to bring a personal device such as a smartphone or tablet with them to continue to interact with loved ones.
In addition to a no visitor policy, Faith Regional is restricting entrances into the hospital and connected medical buildings to four locations.
— Patients needing emergency care, including those coming to Labor & Delivery, should enter through Faith Regional’s emergency entrance.
— Non-emergency patients should enter through Faith Regional’s West Medical Office building, 110 N. 29th St.
— The entrance to the South Medical Office building, 2701 W. Norfolk Ave., will remain open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
— The entrance to the North Medical Office building, 301 N. 27th St., will remain open to those who have scheduled appointments at a clinic located there.
The main hospital entrance will remain restricted until further notice.
All patients will continue to be screened upon arriving at the hospital for their risks of COVID-19.
Before entering any medical facility, Faith Regional highly encourages everyone to self-screen. Patients with symptoms should call their provider before arriving for appointments.
Furthermore, all elective surgeries will be postponed. Every patient scheduled for an elective surgery will be contacted and no further scheduling of elective procedures will occur at this time.
Faith Regional continues to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Protocol updates will be shared as they evolve.
Want to learn more?
For the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19), Faith Regional recommends visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at www.elvphd.org. For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19, visit www.frhs.org.