There is limited time left for business owners to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which is a relief plan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
On March 27, Congress approved $349 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act. On April 3, the Small Business Administration began accepting applications for the program.
Sole proprietors and independent contractors were eligible to apply beginning April 10, but funds were exhausted by April 16. Congress approved an additional $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program on April 23, and the Small Business Administration resumed accepting PPP loan applications on Monday.
This program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds were exhausted in 13 days in the first phase, and the new funds are anticipated to be exhausted quickly as well.
Sara Bennett of the Nebraska Business Development Center UNK office said small-business borrowers are encouraged to meet with their lender immediately if they have not done so already.
“Basically, people can apply until the money runs out,” Bennett said. “If it (funding) makes it past Friday, I would be surprised.”
The PPP is for any small business with fewer than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), 501(c)(3) nonprofit or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19.
Any business with a NAICS Code that begins with 72 (Accommodations and Food Services) that has more than one physical location and employs fewer than 500 per location is eligible.
Bennett said borrowers may apply through their local bank and are required to fill out an application form, as well as provide payroll documentation. Typically, approvals are made on the same day of application.
As of the end of the day on April 16, there were 23,447 loans approved in Nebraska for a total of $2,988,890,489. Nationwide, approvals were at 1,661,367, totaling $342,277,999,103. Firms in Nebraska got enough money to cover 81% of the state’s eligible payrolls, which ranks as the highest percentage in the United States, according to data from the Small Business Administration.
Eligible payroll is based on calculations by Evercore of the average monthly 2019 payroll of businesses with fewer than 500 employees in each state, multiplied by 2.5. Businesses may apply for SBA loans worth as much as 2.5 times the past year’s average monthly payroll.
PPP applicants are expected to comply with these terms and conditions:
— Maximum loan amounts up to $10 million
— Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the eight weeks following the date of loan origination (not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)
All loans under this program will have the following identical features:
— Interest rate of 1%
— Maturity of two years
— First payment deferred for six months
— 100% guarantee by SBA
— No collateral
— No personal guarantees
— No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA
Bennett said the SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
States with larger populations such as California, Texas or Florida are funded no differently from states with smaller populations, such as Nebraska. Because the Payment Protection Program is a first-come, first-served program, any number of people may apply in each state until the $349 billion in national funds runs out.