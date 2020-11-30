Probably the last time there was this much need and uncertainty ahead of the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors fund drive was 2005.
That was the year that a major manufacturer shut down its plants in Norfolk and West Point in February, with 1,300 jobs lost in Norfolk alone. And as the year went on, the loss of those incomes and some of the employees who moved after not finding work hurt the regional economy.
Members of the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors’ advisory board, which oversees distribution of the funds collected each year before Christmas, shared concerns about 2020 and remembered that year.
The current concerns include the health of hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That also translates into the health of all the volunteers who assist with the fund drive.
Then there’s the economic impact from the pandemic. The earlier slowdown on the economy from the 90-day shutdown and new restrictions that went into effect in November are causing increased need.
All this means that rent checks, utility bills and medical bills continue to come due. Some people have lost jobs or had hours cut. If there isn’t another stimulus check from the federal government coming soon, there could be a great need.
As usual, the Good Neighbors will be there to assist, with its annual fund drive beginning on the Monday after Thanksgiving. With the pandemic, some of the board members met recently and decided to set this year’s goal at $60,000.
Sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association and promoted by the Daily News, the Good Neighbors provides food for a Christmas dinner and other help before the holiday season. In addition, emergency assistance is provided during the rest of the year.
With the risk of COVID-19 to volunteers and the public, all requests for food and assistance this year will be done over the phone. Calls for assistance began Monday and last until Friday, Dec. 11. To be on the Good Neighbors’ Christmas list, call 402-644-8155 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday through Friday. A brief screening will take place.
And with the anticipated need of so many, the advisory board decided that for 2021, it will amend its policy of providing assistance only once a year. In 2021, assistance will be given a second time to an individual or household. The assistance is for those within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk.
Arrangements are being made now to schedule the food distribution days, which will likely take place over two days the week of Dec. 14. Because of COVID-19 and a limited number of volunteers, this year’s food boxes will be available for pickup only.
More details on the exact dates, times and location will be provided later.
The Good Neighbors’ advisory board recognizes that not having the food boxes distributed could be a hardship for some. But unlike some places that have closed or are not providing assistance this year, Good Neighbors will continue to operate.
And with all the places providing toys this year, Good Neighbors will not be offering gifts. Instead, it will concentrate its efforts on providing food and other assistance.
Monetary donations are needed in the annual fund drive to meet the needs. Contributions may be sent to: Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702. They also may be dropped off between the doors in the slot at the entrance to the Daily News.
The Daily News will once again publish the list of donors. And to start this year’s drive, the Daily News will donate $500.