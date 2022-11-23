Forget requiring a permit or preventing people from taking down their own trees within a terrace.
Nevertheless, there still are parts to a tree ordinance that was first considered in October that were approved on first reading Monday evening by the Norfolk City Council.
The ordinance as it now is worded would prohibit the removal of city corridor trees funded or planted by the city without prior written approval from the city. It also allows planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of a curb on certain residential streets.
Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, said a subcommittee looked at the concerns that previously were brought up by the council.
The barriers were the permitting process and limiting trees that can’t be taken down by the homeowner only if they were planted or cared for by the city.
“If we go in and plant trees, we are going to maintain those trees in those corridors,” Powell said.
The ordinance now would also allow residents to plant trees within the terrace, generally about 10 feet from the curb between the sidewalk and street, where the speed limit is 25 mph or less in a residential area — or with permission from the city engineer, Powell said.
There is going to be an education process for a re-tree program where people can get up to $100 toward the cost of planting a tree in the terrace, he said. The information will be put on the city’s website.
Mayor Josh Moenning said this is a good example of where city staff have listened to council concerns in revising the policy.
The trees in the corridors that were planted and cared for by the city that will be prohibited from being removed by the homeowner are located at:
— Benjamin Avenue, First Street to 25th Street.
— Braasch Avenue, from First Street to Seventh Street.
— Norfolk Avenue, from Cottonwood Street to Eighth Street.
— Second Street, from Braasch Avenue to Madison Avenue.
— Third Street, from Braasch Avenue to Madison Avenue.
— Fourth Street, from Braasch Avenue to Madison Avenue.
— Fifth Street, from Prospect Avenue to Madison Avenue.
— Seventh Street on the east side from Braasch Avenue to Michigan Avenue.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand voted against the ordinance on first reading. It was approved 6-1, with councilman Shane Clausen absent. The ordinance must still be approved on two more readings to go into effect.
Moenning said the city is working with tree groups, including the local arboretum, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and the forest service.