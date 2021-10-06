WISNER -- Authorities are investigating what is believed to be a serious, multi-vehicle crash east of Wisner on Wednesday night.
The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 275 and P Road about two miles east of Wisner for an accident involving at least two vehicles.
Jeff McGill, Cuming County’s emergency management director, said at least one LifeNet helicopter had arrived at the scene about 7 p.m. and left shortly thereafter. At 8:30 p.m., McGill said personnel would be on scene for "quite some time."
Emergency personnel closed Highway 275 from Beemer to the west side of Wisner. Most motorists were rerouted to Highway 51 in northern Cuming County.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Cuming County Emergency Management, Beemer Police Department, Beemer Fire and Rescue and Wisner Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.
