O’NEILL — The accessibility of methamphetamine across Nebraska has intensified an ongoing threat to large and small communities alike.
But local, state and federal agencies statewide continue to work side-by-side to address and combat the rapid growth of meth trafficking and use across Nebraska, as evidenced by a coalition announced in January called “Life or Meth.”
The initiative was announced at a drug forum in Kearney in January, and the coalition has since traveled to numerous rural communities as part of a task force with local law enforcement agencies.
A visit to O’Neill on Wednesday was the last of seven stops for the alliance, which includes the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.
Representatives from numerous area agencies — including the O’Neill Police Department, Omaha Nation Tribal Police, Creighton Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and more — met on Wednesday at the Holt County Courthouse Annex building with state and federal agencies to exchange ideas and best practices on how to turn the tide against the scourge of meth.
The amount of meth seized in Nebraska has surged 293% in the past five years, with law enforcement agencies combining for approximately 768 pounds in 2021, according to the DEA. The synthetic substance, which officials said is primarily produced by transnational criminal organizations in Mexican mega-labs, is hitting the streets of Nebraska at a purity and potency in the upper 90th percentile.
Today’s Mexican methamphetamine is deadlier, easier to access and about 69% cheaper than it was in 2005, the coalition said.
Phil Lenz, the assistant special agent in charge for the FBI in Omaha, said the concentration with each meeting has been to focus on education and training and share intelligence throughout the law enforcement community.
“What we’re really doing being out here — and it was very nice for O’Neill to host this event — is getting out to our rural communities,” Lenz said. “We started this with a drug forum in Kearney; not everybody can get out there as we send our message out. So we have teamed up with rural communities to share intelligence, gain intelligence, educate and provide any training that we can. I would say this has been very beneficial.”
Lenz said there are designated, high-intensity drug trafficking areas in “major” cities, but officials have seen a shift where key traffickers are moving through and into rural communities.
Nebraska has the highest number of overdose deaths in the Midwest, Lenz said, which is attributed to a combination of large amounts of meth and fentanyl, with meth being the top drug in the state that agencies are trying to combat.
“If we don’t come together and work together as a team — if the sheriff’s offices and the police departments and all of us don’t work together — we’re not going to make any dent in this drug trafficking issue in Nebraska,” he said.
Rock County Sheriff James Anderson said the Life or Meth initiative is beneficial to rural law enforcement agencies because it allows different departments to work more as a team, as opposed to only focusing on issues that affect their respective counties.
The task forces are utilizing an attack that includes prevention, treatment and law enforcement. Improving ways to more effectively utilize allies’ resources is a major step in achieving the coalition’s initiative, said O’Neill Police Chief Matthew Otte.
“A lot of it is just meeting and getting to know what resources are out there,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for the FBI and this initiative to come here. We’re making those contacts so that we know who to get a hold of, who can assist and what information we can share.”
Otte said he’s noticed the increase in meth in O’Neill through the years. It’s important to get rid of the drug, he said, because it coincides with an increase in violent trends and property crimes.
Meth has become more accessible in Nebraska perhaps than it ever has been, Lenz said, and a goal of the initiative is to hold those accountable who make the drug so readily available.
Cheyenne Doyle, chief deputy sheriff for Boyd County, said she used to work for Gregory County, South Dakota, which borders Boyd and Keya Paha counties. While working in both Nebraska and South Dakota, she said, it became clear how easy it could be for someone to find meth if they wanted it.
“It seemed like you could talk to somebody on the street for five minutes and they could tell you where meth was,” she said.
Nebraska law enforcement agencies, particularly rural departments, often struggle to hire and retain officers. That struggle, Doyle said, is made worse because of meth’s presence in communities.
As part of the initiative, state and local authorities will be given resources — such as vehicles or money for evidence purchases — to take down “the big fish.”
“This is really going to help local departments more than anything,” Lenz said. “It’s a great thing to utilize and share all the resources available to us.”
TO HELP combat the influx of meth-related crimes in Nebraska, agents with the DEA and FBI also are increasing educational efforts at Nebraska schools.
Chad Robacker, a supervisory special agent with the DEA’s Omaha division, gave a presentation at O’Neill St. Mary’s High School in front of about 40 students. The presentation focused on the dangers of meth and other drugs, the consequences of using and trafficking, and how the DEA helps combat drug threats.
“It’s important (to educate students) so that they know what to look for and avoid,” Robacker said. “Fentanyl is a big problem, but meth is still the number one threat in the state of Nebraska.”