A man who lived a life of luxury in the 1980s before turning whistleblower encouraged about 300 people in Norfolk on Tuesday morning to experience the peace he found with God.
Mark Whitacre, who is recognized as the highest-level executive to ever turn whistleblower in U.S. history, said nothing is more important than having God in one’s life and having Jesus be the guide through daily living.
Whitacre, 65, was the featured speaker at the 18th annual Norfolk Area Prayer Breakfast in the ballroom at Divots Conference Center. Hosted by the local chapter of CBMC Forum Ministries, the sold-out community breakfast strives to encourage, inspire and unite Christians to pray over the needs of the city, state, country and world.
Whitacre said he has experienced many miracles in his life, including his wife, Ginger, staying with him through it all. Next month, they will celebrate 43 years of marriage.
He described his life when he was 32, working for one of the largest corporations in the world. He took his family from West Germany to Decatur, Illinois, and lived an amazing life, filling up an eight-car garage with luxury vehicles and everything that went with it.
“I was Justin Bieber before there was Justin Bieber,” Whitacre said.
His wife eventually contacted the FBI over a theft by the corporation that involved billions of dollars. His undercover work with the FBI was the inspiration for the movie, “The Informant,” starring Matt Damon as Whitacre. His story was also the inspiration for the Discovery Channel documentary, “Undercover.”
He said it was selfish leadership and not having God in his life that caused his downfall and problems.
All the while, his wife kept her relationship with God, driving a 10-year-old Jeep and “staying grounded.” Although he went to church growing up and with his wife, it was “in one ear, out the other.”
Through price fixing, his corporation was earning billions of dollars. He was the fourth-highest person in the corporation and had been there only seven months when he was discussing it with his wife. It had been going on for 12 years, and he was part of it.
When his wife threatened to go to the FBI, he said, “They will destroy us.”
“She said, ‘My CEO is bigger than your CEO,’ ” Whitacre said.
Eventually, he wore a wire for the FBI for three years, often at least 10 hours a day. He had an opportunity to take a plea deal and get six months in prison after exposing others beyond the corporation he worked for, but he decided against it.
After spending millions of dollars on attorneys, he eventually got sentenced to 8½ years in prison. It was a mistake.
“I was my own worst enemy every step of the way,” Whitacre said.
Whitacre attempted suicide because he didn’t think he could handle prison. It was in prison where he was counseled and eventually found God.
One of the books that helped to turn his life around was “Surprised by Faith,” by Don Bierle, he said.
“God does exist, and Jesus is the Son of God,” Whitacre said.
Now after prison, Whitacre said he had found purpose in his life, and that is teaching prisoners about God and helping them to get their GEDs.
“It’s not about us,” Whitacre said. “It’s about God’s purpose and serving others.”
He spent a life of addiction until he was sent to prison.
“In prison, I found freedom,” Whitacre said.
The breakfast also included praise and songs, with many community leaders offering prayers.
Chris Winegar, pastor of Lifepoint Church, thanked God for freedom, including the ability to gather Tuesday morning in relative safety, especially when so many others around the world don’t have this freedom.
Lacy Kimes of Bright Horizons prayed for those who don’t know if they will have a roof over their heads or lights in their house. She asked that everyone experience the calm that only God can bring.
Linda Pelc of Midwest Bank thanked God for the rain and prayed that it continues. As many businesses struggle to find employees, she prayed that they find the right employees at the right time.
She also prayed for the media, that they speak truth and love.
Caleb Lind, pastor at First Baptist Church, prayed for children and young people, specifically that they have loving and secure arms to grow up in, and that adults can have child-like faith.
Prayers also were offered for schools, teachers, youth ministries and churches, as well as local and state leaders.