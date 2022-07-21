MADISON — A former Norfolk man convicted of murder in the July 24, 2020, shooting death of Hailey Christiansen was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday without the possibility of parole.

Additionally, DeShawn Gleaton Jr. was sentenced to 40 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony, 25 to 30 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and 1 to 2 years for tampering with a witness. Gleaton's total sentence includes the life term plus 66 to 82 years.

A fifth count of first-degree assault was dismissed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith because he said it is a lesser-included charge to first-degree murder.

Among those who testified at Gleaton's sentencing were Christiansen's parents, Mike and Janet Christiansen, and former Norfolk police detective Louis Siefker.

Gleaton himself spoke for about 10 minutes before being sentenced, telling District Judge James Kube that he is not a violent person and that police should have done a better job investigating the case. Gleaton did say that everybody involved in the case was deeply affected and that he was hurt.

A 12-person jury found Gleaton guilty on all counts on May 17, following a seven-day trial.

The counts, including first-degree murder, were in connection with the July 24, 2020, shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her southeast Norfolk home.

A first-degree murder conviction in Nebraska mandates a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith decided not to pursue the death penalty against Gleaton, saying previously that the aggravating factors the state would have to prove “didn’t quite line up.”

Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s attorney, said previously that he had hoped the jury would come back with a lesser-included charge, such as manslaughter.

After the verdict was reached, Hollie Christiansen, one of Hailey’s two sisters, said that it’s important to remember Hailey’s name, not Gleaton’s.

“A lot of the articles, a lot of stuff mentioned DeShawn’s name, and people are going to remember that,” she said. “But this is about Hailey, and they need to know that this was about her and everything that happened to her.”

Curt Christiansen, a brother of Hailey’s, said his sister’s death serves as a reminder that domestic violence is a major problem. The family hoped that the trial raises awareness as to how quickly relationships involving domestic violence can escalate, he said previously.