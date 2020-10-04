Norfolk was one of the first three cities to have a Life Chain when the pro-life events started in Nebraska in 1990.
On Sunday afternoon, a crowd that organizers said contained 291 people attended this year’s peaceful protest in Norfolk, which included many people praying silently while holding signs against abortion.
The events are now held in many cities across Nebraska and the nation. In Norfolk, supporters of the movement lined up in a cross formation — if viewed from above — on both sides of Norfolk Avenue and 13th Street in the heart of the city.
All but four people — who demonstrated in support of keeping abortion legal — appeared to be backing the pro-life movement.
