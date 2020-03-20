Tracy Lichty will be the new principal at Westside Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year.
Lichty has 20 years of experience with Norfolk Public Schools, serving as the senior high school dean of students and teaching at both the elementary and middle school level, according to a media release.
“Mr. Lichty is a great fit for the principal position at Westside Elementary School,” said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson to district staff on Friday. “He has shown leadership in many roles across the school district, and we are excited to have him join the Westside team!”
Lichty will replace Angie Baumann, who was promoted to director of human resources and accreditation in February.
Pending Board of Education approval on March 26, Lichty will start his new position on July 1.